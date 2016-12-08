State will not take sides in UK-EU Brexit talks, says Coveney

The State will not allow itself to be forced to take sides in UK-EU Brexit negotiations, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has said.

“We cannot afford to do either,’’ he said.

He told the Dáil on Thursday that the State needed to remain close in terms of its political and trade relationships with the UK and it would do so.

“We also need to be a proactive and strong and positive member of the EU in the context of trying to manage the fallout from Brexit,’’ he added.

Mr Coveney said the Government would prioritise looking after Irish interests, whether they be Irish citizens in Britain, Ireland or further afield.

He said “multiple’’ actions had been taken to date in order to do that.

“There is no country in the EU even close to Ireland in terms of the level of priority and preparedness that we already have in place for the negotiations that are on the way,’’ Mr Coveney said.

The Minister was replying, at Opposition Leaders’ Questions, to Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins who said the uncertainty about Brexit negotiations was affecting consumer confidence, sentiment and investment across the EU, particularly in the UK and in the Republic.

“There is also an air of uncertainty about how prepared Ireland is for what we are facing,’’ he added.

“Unfortunately, we are not yet Brexit-proofed.’’

He said the State’s future relationship with the UK would depend on its priorities during negotiations and the extent the European Commission and member states could and would accommodate the State’s specific needs.