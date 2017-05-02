Start time for debate on Dáil prayer an insult, says Coppinger

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger has described as “an insult” a proposal for the Dáil to debate at 10pm on Tuesday, new arrangements for the Dáil prayer.

The Dublin West TD also said it was an insult to the House that each party would be allowed only a five-minute contribution on the new provision for “silent reflection”.

Under proposals agreed by the business committee, the traditional Dáil prayer will continue to be said both in Irish and English, while a period of 30 seconds for silent reflection will also be introduced.

The silent reflection has been introduced as a compromise for those who wish to abolish the prayer altogether.

Ms Coppinger said she was “very surprised at the time of the tabling of debate on the prayer at 10pm”.

It was an insult, she said, given that the prayer had been in discussion in the Dáil reform committee.

“And there is also a public interest,” she said.

She said to offer five minutes for each party was also an insult when a number of amendments had been submitted.

The issue was going to go through without debate until her party objected, she said.

“If you’re going to schedule a debate you should give proper time,” she added. “Church/State issues have dominated this country for the last two weeks. Could we not have afforded more time on it?”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan agreed with Ms Coppinger and said “her point is a fair one”.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said the issued had been agreed at the business committee “and that amount of time was allotted to it. We could be spending all day talking about it.”

Independent TD Mattie McGrath also dismissed criticism and said the committee had agreed the business.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl put the issue to the Dáil and it was agreed without a vote.