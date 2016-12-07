Shane Ross rules out privatising Bus Éireann

Privatising Bus Éireann and axing unprofitable routes has been ruled out by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

He told the Dáil on Wednesday there was no question of talking about privatisation when he briefed the Cabinet on the difficulties facing the company on Tuesday.

Mr Ross is understood to have told his colleagues Bus Éireann was facing insolvency within two years unless difficult decisions were made.

“I share the view that public transport is, obviously, the main channel, and a very important channel, to getting people out of their cars to free up the roads and improve the environment,’’ the Minister added.

Inaccurate

Mr Ross said while he had briefed the Cabinet on various routes, it was inaccurate to say he had referred to cutting six to eight unprofitable routes.

Certain routes, and what should be done with them, had to be looked at, he added. “I do not believe I am talking in terms of axing routes,’’ he added.

Mr Ross said he would not comment on the detail of any proposals the company might put to trade unions to address the “serious challenges’’ facing the company.

“As shareholder, however, I do have a view that Bus Éireann’s serious financial challenges should be tackled decisively and effectively so that the company can be viable and serve its customer base on a sustainable basis,’’ he added.

He said he understood the Labour Court had decided not to issue a recommendation on a trade union pay claim in respect of the company on the basis Bus Éireann was completing a reorganisation plan due at the end of January.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster said public transport was not always profit making. It was a hugely important public service, she added.