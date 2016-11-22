Shane Ross described as ‘mini dictator’ by Micheál Martin

The Fianna Fáil leader has described Minister for Transport Shane Ross as a “mini dictator’’ in the Dáil.

Micheál Martin said Mr Ross was saying no judges and no appointments made to State boards under his remit would be appointed unless the Minister got his way.

Ministers on their own could not adopt solo-runs, Mr Martin said on Tuesday.

“He has responsibility under the collective Cabinet system to operate the rules as they are currently applied, either in terms of the appointment of judges or in terms of the appointment of people to State boards,’’ the Fianna Fáil leader added.

Mr Martin said Mr Ross’s remarks about the judiciary were unacceptable and he was using his position as a Minister to undermine and attack the judicial pillar in a politically populist way.

He said Chief Justice Susan Denham had to come out and say publicly the judiciary had been seeking reform of the appointment of judges based on merit for some time.

“I think Mr Ross has been very cavalier, he has been untruthful and he has been disingenuous in relation to the judges,’’ he added.

“It may play well, but I don’t think it is right a Minister should use his ministerial platform to engage in such behaviour.’’

There was also his failure to fill up to 34 vacancies on State boards under his ministerial remit, said Mr Martin.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he had already said Mr Ross’s view of judges was a personal one and did not reflect the Government’s view.

“I spoke to him about that,’’ he added.