Shane Ross accused of being ‘Pontius Pilate’ in Bus Éireann dispute

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has been accused in the Dáil of being a “Pontius Pilate” over the Bus Éireann dispute.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin also accused Bus Éireann management of taking a conflict-driven and provocative approach to dealing with workers on the Expressway service.

During Leaders’ Questions Mr Martin hit out at the Government’s approach to rural development and pointed out that the Luas and Dublin Bus disputes had been resolved.

He asked was it because the transport issue was in Dublin and of far greater priority than rural Ireland.

But Taoiseach Enda Kenny said there was far more being done for rural Ireland than ever before.

He said the Dublin Bus and Luas disputes were solved through the State’s industrial relations machinery and the Bus Éireann dispute would be resolved in the same way.

The Taoiseach added that “it’s got to be sorted”.

There is no threat to rural services, Mr Kenny insisted.

As the dispute heads for a strike after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission broke down on Tuesday, Mr Martin said it was a race to the bottom in cutting workers terms and conditions.

He claimed the previous government did not want to deal with the issue before last year’s general election. He said the Fine Gael-Labour government took the approach “we want nothing that might cause conflict before the election”.

He accused Mr Ross of being a “Pontius Pilate” and said there was nothing in industrial relations law to prevent the Minister from talking to the parties.

He said in the aftermath of the election the company was cutting wages and conditions in one fell swoop and putting the entire burden of the company’s €12 million in losses onto the workers.

‘Return to industrial relations chaos’

Labour leader Brendan Howlin claimed Bus Éireann was ignoring employment orders in place on workers’ rights.

Mr Howlin said the record of the current administration “will be a return to industrial relations chaos”.

He said it was open to the Government to put in place sectoral employment orders to insist on co-operation with the industrial relations machinery of the State.

Mr Howlin said there was an employment order in place that the company’s management was ignoring.

He echoed remarks by Mr Martin that the Government were not mere by-standers in the in the dispute.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said there was no point in the Government or Mr Ross “asking others to sit down when he refuses to sit down”.

“This race to the bottom is completely unacceptable,” said Mr Adams. “You say rural Ireland is top priority for the Government but there is no evidence for that.”

He said the Government was cutting terms and conditions and letting privatisation take over on public transport “just as Fianna Fáil and the PDs did back when Micheál Martin was in government”, he added in a swipe at the Fianna Fail leader.

But Mr Kenny said the nub of the problem was that the Expressway service is a commercial service and is not subsidised by the taxpayer.

He said 81 per cent of rural transport services were publicly subsidised and it was certainly not a case of “hands off. There is no point in letting it fester.”