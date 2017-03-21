SF needs to measure up to McGuinness legacy, says Kenny

Sinn Féin needs to “measure up” to what former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness had done and set aside differences in the greater interests of the peoples of Northern Ireland, the Taoiseach has said.

Mr Kenny’s remarks came as the Dáil observed a minute’s silence in memory of the former NI deputy first minister. Mr McGuinness would always be remembered for the remarkable political journey which he undertook in his lifetime, added the Taoiseach.

He said Mr McGuinness became a peacemaker and moved from terror to truce and through peace to government.The Fine Gael leader told the Dáil that “in my dealings with him he was always both generous and courteous and committed to the democratic way of achieving peace”.

The Taoiseach said “the Sinn Féin party now needed to measure up to what Martin McGuinness did and be able to put aside differences in the greater interests of the peoples of Northern Ireland in respect of the objectives they wish to pursue”.

In the context of negotiations to form a new Northern Ireland executive, Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Government to redouble its efforts to implement the agreements Mr McGuinness worked to achieve.

Young life

An emotional Ms McDonald said above anything else Mr McGuinness was a proud Derry man. “There is no doubt that his childhood and young life in the Bogside formed him, shaped him, defined his character.”

In later years, she said, he would show that same courage again and again as chief negotiator on behalf of Sinn Féin in crafting and delivering the Belfast Agreement.

Mr Kenny said the Government would be “very happy” to work with the British government and prime minister in the interests of pursuing the many outstanding issues of the agreements that are there since the Belfast Agreement was negotiated in 1998.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath said he had managed to convert many hardened IRA members to peace and politics.

“This will be a very significant part of his legacy,” he said.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he had observed Mr McGuinness’s warmth and steely determination. He was somebody who had gone from being at the centre of the troubles to be at the very centre of solutions, he added.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the role played by Mr McGuinness in bringing peace and reconciliation to the island would never be forgotten.

“He did not do so alone, but his was an important role,” he added.

He said Mr McGuinness had come to realise the way to peace was through understanding, empathy and compromise and not through other means.