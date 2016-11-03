Secondary schools to close next week due to dispute, Minister says

A large number of schools are expected to close next week because of planned industrial action by the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said.

Mr Bruton also warned that the closures could be indefinite.

The ASTI has directed members to cease providing supervision and substitution duties from Monday, November 7th, when schools re-open following the mid-term break, as part of a dispute over pay and conditions.

This would close hundreds of schools represented by the ASTI on health and safety grounds, mainly because school managers say there is not enough time to recruit, vet and train supervisors to fill in on yard duty and to take classes.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Bruton told Fianna Fáil education spokesman Thomas Byrne that talks between the union and the Government had continued all of last week and this week.

He said: “I am very disappointed at the decision of the ASTI to take industrial action and it will cause serious disruption to 250,000 students and their parents.”

Mr Bruton said that “many schools have had to make a decision as to whether they can meet the health and safety requirements of supervision of children.

“It is our understanding that a large number of schools will not be able to remain open once supervision and substitution is withdrawn.”

Mr Byrne had called for an update on the issue and for the Government to tell parents “what’s going to happen next week, because quite frankly most people are in the dark”.

The Meath East TD said the “fundamental duty of the State in your case, Minister, is to provide education to our students.

“What are your contingency plans in the event of the action escalating?

“Are you planning to write to parents about what is happening in what was a chaotic situation?”

Mr Bruton said schools themselves would be notifying parents about any closures, “because each school will make a different decision based on the particular circumstances” of that institution.

“Some schools are entirely TUI, some are mixed and some are entirely ASTI,” he said.

Benefits

The Minister stressed that “throughout this I have been at pains to seek to keep the schools open and to extend to the ASTI members the benefits that have been possible”.

The benefits included those contained in an agreement reached in May with the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) to work the Croke Park hours, which are the extra hours worked by teachers every week under the Lansdowne Road public service pay agreement.

Mr Bruton said an agreement reached with the other unions allowed for a 22 per cent pay increase for newly-qualified teachers, while in Budget 2017, “we provided new posts for promotional opportunities”.

Mr Bruton said: “The withdrawal of supervision and substitution is a withdrawal of a core part of teachers’ duties.

“We are working really hard to try and find a solution,” he said.

“The dispute we are facing on Monday is about the withdrawal of supervision and substitution, which could cause an indefinite closure of schools that would be directly affected.”

Talks between the Department of Education and the ASTI aimed at resolving the row over lower pay for recently-recruited teachers and payments for supervision and substitution duties are to resume on Friday.