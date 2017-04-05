Ross to brief transport committee on drink driving proposals

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is due before an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday to defend a proposed automatic ban for anyone caught drink driving.

New rules set out under the Road Traffic (Fixed Penalty- Drink Driving) Bill 2017 will see anyone caught driving with a blood alcohol level of between 50mg and 80mg per 100ml handed an automatic driving ban.

Bans are currently only handed out for first offences above the 80mg level, whereas blood alcohol concentrations down to 50mg attract three penalty points and a €250 fine.

Mr Ross will tellthe Oireachtas Transport Committee drink driving continues to be a problem on Irish roads.

“I am not proposing to lower alcohol limits. What this Bill is about is ensuring proper consequences when people drive while over the existing limits. The current limit is not changing,” Mr Ross will say, according to a statement published on Tuesday.

“If we could prevent 35 deaths over the next five years, wouldn’t it be worth it? If we could prevent people getting the idea that driving over the limit was acceptable and could prevent them, perhaps, going on to drive at higher and higher levels, would that not be worth it?

“For some years there was a belief that we were witnessing a culture-change, and that it had become less socially acceptable to drink and drive. If that was ever true, it isn’t any more. Drinking and driving is again a major problem, and one we need to address.”

Figures compiled by the Road Safety Authority between 2008 and 2012 show that alcohol was a factor in over a third of all fatal crashes, and arrests for drink driving increased to a high of over 8,000 last year following consecutive falls since 2016.

The number of penalty points handed out for drink driving offences also spiked last year.

Mr Ross has received criticism from many rural TDs and publicans for his proposals, which they say will inordinately affect people in their areas.