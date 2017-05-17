Podcast: Fine Gael Ministers ‘on standby’ since October

What has been the impact on the Oireachtas of Enda Kenny’s long goodbye? On the latest Inside Politics podcast, Fianna Fáil TD and chairman of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee Seán Fleming says there has effectively been no government in operation since budget day last October. He says the Taoiseach’s Ministers have been “on standby” as they await his departure.

The Laois-Offaly TD joins Hugh Linehan and Mary Minihan to discuss the lingering limbo of Enda Kenny’s leadership and what a change at the top of Fine Gael will mean for Fianna Fáil’s confidence and supply arrangement with the party.

Listen to Inside Politics

Also on the podcast, Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is due before the Public Accounts Committee on July 13th to answer questions about the Garda breath test debacle. However, Mr Fleming says he expects to see Ms O’Sullivan much sooner than that to shed some light on what she has done since finding out about financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore.

