Parents caring for children in home face discrimination, says Ryan

The Government was accused by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan of discriminating against parents caring for their children in the home.

“Has Fine Gael locked us into a system that discriminates against parents in the home through our tax system and the provisions we have made ?” Mr Ryan asked.

“Does the Government have any plans for further improving parental leave or other measures that could help all parents equally and in such a way that the State does not determine or decide how people raise their children?’’

The TD for Dublin Bay South asked if the Government’s plans were “in the interests of the corporation’’ rather than the interests of children. “That is what Fine Gael is doing at present,” he said.

Enable families

In response, the Minister for Social Protection, Leo Varadkar, said the Government’s view of its role was to support families and enable them, as much as possible, to make the best choices for themselves.

He said a second year of free preschool had been introduced, saving parents, on average, €4,000 per child annually. Paid paternity leave had been introduced for the first time, he added.

The Government, said Mr Varadkar, had also brought in free GP care for children under six years and intended to extend it to all children under 18.

He said one of the measures of Budget 2017, which perhaps went unnoticed, was an increase in maternity and paternity benefit.

There would be a radical new programme to subsidise the cost of child care,” the Minister said, and the home carer’s tax credit was also increased. This would continue to be increased if the economy allowed it, he said.

Mr Ryan said he would like to see the provisions given to one parent given to all. “Let us treat parents equally, as they do in Scandinavia.”