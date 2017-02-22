Over 90% buy organic produce at least once a week, Seanad told

More than 90 per cent of Irish shoppers buy organic produce at least once a week, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Andrew Doyle has said.

He told the Seanad on Wednesday this was clear evidence of the growing public awareness of the organic brand.

“We have an opportunity to capitalise on this,’’ he added. “This includes replacing imported organic products with Irish goods wherever possible.’’

Mr Doyle said Brexit was a recognised challenge for the organic sector

The UK was a very important market for our organic produce, he said. “However, currently both countries are producing organic food to harmonised EU regulatory standards,’’ he added.

“Any deviation from these harmonised standards could lead to a disruption in trade in the short term with potential increased bureaucracy and costs to exporters.’’

Mr Doyle said it was an area the Government would continue to monitor closely as the process for negotiating Brexit began.