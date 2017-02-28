Opposition calls for accountability over ‘Grace’ case

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has apologised to “Grace” who was allegedly sexually and physically abused at a southeast foster home.

“Her treatment was a disgrace to us as a country,’’ he said.

The intellectually disabled woman remained in the care of the foster family for more than 20 years despite allegations of serious sexual abuse.

Mr Kenny told the Dáil on Tuesday the Government was committed to the establishment of a commission of investigation and the Cabinet would discuss the terms of reference next week.

The Taoiseach was replying to Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald who said the question was who was accountable for what happened.

She said the findings of the two HSE commissioned reports were shocking.

“For long periods of time, there was no intervention or interactions with ‘Grace’ and the various persons who were directly involved in her case failed to discharge their duty of care to her,’’ she said.

While she welcomed a commission of investigation, accountability was required.

“Reports and commissions are necessary and fine, but there are clear-cut instances of abuse of the gravest kind here, both in the treatment of ‘Grace’ and others in foster care and of the failure of health officials to ensure her care and safety,’’ Ms McDonald added.

Who is "Grace"? “Grace”, an intellectually disabled woman, was in a foster home full-time as of 1989. By 1996, a claim of sexual abuse involving another resident was received. She was to be removed but this was overturned after an appeal by the foster parents. She was also allegedly defrauded of money. In 2009, she was moved to a residential placement. "Grace" case explained: read more I found this helpful Yes No

“Who is responsible ?’’

Another scandal

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said the Dáil found itself again discussing yet another scandal.

“This time it involves the most horrific treatment of one vulnerable person and, possibly, more,’’ she added.

“It involves, at best, negligence and utter incompetence by State agencies.’’

She said it involved inexplicable actions and delays by An Gárda Síochána, as well as the shocking treatment of one whistleblower and a lack of attention to two others.

Ms Shortall said of most concern was the fact that there was official obfuscation and little evidence of political determination to get to the truth and bring those responsible to account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once more the response from the Government is a commission of inquiry when what we need are answers and accountability now,’’ she said.

“At the heart of this case are criminal matters which should have been, and need to be, dealt with by the criminal justice system.’’

Mr Kenny said he could not answer for the gardaí on whether there was a criminal investigation under way.

“Nor do I have the information in respect of personnel who were working at that time and whether they are still working in the childcare area,’’ he added.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the reports were “utterly shocking’’.

He said there was no intervention or interaction with “Grace” in her foster placement and various people who were directly involved in her case failed to discharge their duty of care to her.

Mr Martin said there should be a full Dáil debate on the issue.

Later the Minister of State at the Department of Health Finian McGrath said the commission of investigation would examine the role of Michael Noonan. Mr Noonan was the minister for health in 1996 when Grace’s foster family wrote to him asking him to reverse the decision of the local health services to remove her from their home.

Health board staff wrote back to Mr Noonan saying the case was under review by them and a month later it was agreed Grace would remain in the home.

Mr McGrath said he does not have concerns about his Cabinet colleague’s role in the Grace case. “I met Michael Noonan last week with my officials in the Department of Health. We gave him an update on the correspondence that was there. We’re satisfied that that will be dealt with within the commission. But my own, my gut reaction is I don’t think there’s anything to add.”