Only 25% of cyclists paid court-imposed fines for traffic offences in 2016

Just one in four cyclists prosecuted last year for road traffic offences has paid their court-imposed fines. Less than half of those prosecuted for the same offences in 2015 have yet paid their fine, Courts Service figures issued to Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan state.

In 2015, the courts imposed 101 fines totalling €13,785 but just 43 offenders paid the penalty and €4,410 was collected.

Last year the collection rate was much worse with just 29 cyclists paying fines of €3,650. A total of 121 fines totalling €20,718 were imposed.

The figures were released by Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Mr O’Callaghan.

The total figure for the number of fines issued by gardaí in the past two years, including those that have not reached court, were still being compiled, she said.

Mr O’Callaghan criticised the failure to collect the fines. He said “if penalties are not collected then we undermine laws that are put in place to protect the community”. The Dublin Bay South TD said “people cycling on footpaths is a big issue for pedestrians and older people in particular and it is important that footpaths are kept safe for pedestrians. And I say this as a cyclist.”