ODCE may be replaced after FitzPatrick trial collapse, Dáil told

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor has said she may replace the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

She was responding in the Dáil on Thursday to criticism of the ODCE following the dismissal of charges against former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick.

The Minister said she had ordered a report from the current ODCE director Ian Drennan, on what had gone wrong, and expected it no later than June 23rd.

“If the report leads me to conclude we need an entirely new model, then so be it,’’ she said.

“We owe it to those who suffered during the crash to never, ever allow anything of this nature to happen again.’’

The Minister said “nothing was off the table’’ in her review of the report.

Ms Mitchell O’Connor said she did not accept what happened was entirely an issue of the funding and resources of the ODCE.

“We must know exactly what happened and exactly what failed,’’ she said.

“We must be opened to any and all of the new measures and solutions that are out there to fix this.’’

Ms Mitchell O’Connor said she was deeply frustrated and shared the disappointment and annoyance felt by members of the Oireachtas and the public following the ruling by Judge John Aylmer on Tuesday.

The judge, she said, had considered as a result of shortcomings in the investigative process undertaken by the ODCE he could not allow the charges go before the jury for decision.

He directed the jury to acquit Mr FitzPatrick of all charges against him, she added.

“I share the judge’s view that the shortcomings identified are serious and unacceptable,’’ said the Minister.