Number of TDs required for morning debates reduced to 10

Fewer TDs will be required to attend in the Dáil for the start of business under new proposals agreed by all sides without debate.

The amendment to standing order 21 means that just 10 TDs must be in attendance for Dáil business if a debate is scheduled before the normal starting time of noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Under current regulations Dáil business cannot start without 20 TDs in attendance.

The Government has often struggled to make up the numbers for any debates that start before noon even though there are 158 TDs in the Dáil.

The change was proposed after criticism of the House’s failure to reach a quorum during a debate on the discovery of human remains at the site of the mother-and-baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

The measure was agreed on the nod in the House on Tuesday afternoon as concern about how the Dáil would deal with a debate on adding a 30-second “silent reflection” to the daily prayer was raised by Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger.

TDs were scheduled to debate the change to the prayer at 10pm on Tuesday and Ms Coppinger said it was an “insult” to debate the issue so late at night and to allow each party a five-minute contribution only. And there was a public interest, she added.

Under proposals agreed by the business committee, the traditional Dáil prayer will continue to be said in Irish and English, before the introduction of the 30 seconds for silent reflection.

The silent reflection has been introduced as a compromise for those who wish to abolish the prayer altogether.