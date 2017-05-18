Noonan leaving economy in ‘better state than he found it ,’ Dáil told

Tributes have been paid in the Dáil to Michael Noonan who announced he will stand down as Minister for Finance shortly and retire from politics at the next general election.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath praised Mr Noonan’s public service and “stewardship of the Department of Finance and the economy in recent years”.

Addressing Mr Noonan, Mr McGrath said “you are certainly leaving the economy in a much better state than you found it in. Ireland’s successful exit from the troika programme will be one of your notable achievements.”

Speaking during Mr Noonan’s last Dáil question time as Minister for Finance, Mr McGrath said the economy was performing very well even though there would always be ongoing challenges.

‘Healthy respect’

He said the Minister had been good to work with and that he had a “healthy respect” for Mr Noonan, who had always been “straight and up-front” even if they did not agree on every issue.

He expressed the hope that Mr Noonan would enjoy life and reflect “on a career with many achievements”.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty wished Mr Noonan well.

“We have had many battles across the Chamber and this may be the last in this format.”

Sinn Féin regional affairs spokesman Peadar Tóibín said he and Mr Noonan had a very difficult world view politically but he acknowledged his “very strong role in Fine Gael over the years”.

The Meath West TD said Mr Noonan had been a mainstay of the party since Mr Tóibín was a child.

The Minister “had a very settling effect on the Fine Gael party every time it got a little bit giddy over recent years. I wish him well in his retirement and many happy years with his family.”

Separately, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said Mr Noonan, who he called a close personal friend, had made an “extraordinary” contribution to the restoration of the Irish economy.

“His taxation measure proved to be fair, balanced and among the most progressive in Europe,” he said.

“I respect his decision completely and the people of Limerick and the Mid-West understand fully the transformative influence of his years as Minister for Finance.”