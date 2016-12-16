New Bill makes it an offence to drive under influence of drugs

Legislation has been passed which makes it illegal for motorists to drive while under the influence of cannabis, cocaine or heroin.

The Road Traffic Bill also makes it an offence to drive while under the influence of the cannabis containing drug Salvidex, used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

And the National Transport Authority (NTA) will have the right to regulate rickshaw drivers after an amendment introduced and pressed by Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster was passed in a vote. Minister for Transport Shane Ross had opposed the amendment.

The Bill was reintroduced this year after it fell when the general election was called.

A number of amendments, the principle of which Mr Ross accepted, were not passed because they were the responsibility of the Minister for Finance. Mr Ross said he could only deal with matters of safety. He said that was why Minister of State for Finance Eoghan Murphy was writing the report on the insurance industry.

Independent TD Tommy Broughan proposed an amendment that insurance companies should be instructed to write to learner drivers that driving unaccompanied by a specified qualified driver and/or without displaying L plates invalidates the terms and conditions of their insurance policy.

Learner driver

It also sought to ensure that any payment made to a third party in the event of a collision may be recouped from the learner driver and/or the main policy holder.

Mr Ross said he could not accept it. He said, however, that he and the Minister for Justice were struck by the lack of knowledge of the insurance companies about their data, when they were called into a group that examines road safety.

“It was alarming that they did not have the relevant data we needed, particularly on this issue of learner drivers, so we dispatched them with a request to come back to us with that information at an early date.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I understand that pressure from insurers on learners or those who might let them use cars would be helpful. It is a measure I would be happy to consider in more detail, and it may be an issue that should be referred to the committee on finance.”

He agreed with Mr Broughan that there is also no sanction and no way of enforcing the instruction. “I cannot enforce that instruction; I do not have those powers.”

An amendment to ensure courts, gardaí and the Road Safety Authority had the details of drivers’ licences when they were prosecuted for motoring offences, was also rejected as it was a matter for the courts and therefore for the Minister for Justice.

Mr Broughan’s amendment attempted to address “the serious problem of people who have been convicted of driving offences being permitted to have licences and drive on our roads”, because they had failed to produce their licences following prosecution.