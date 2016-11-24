Miriam Lord: Kenny finds his ‘pojo’ as Vatican visit looms

At the beginning of the Dáil week observers noticed the Taoiseach was in very good form.

Perhaps it was something to do with the rapidly approaching Christmas recess. Or his forthcoming trip to America. Whatever the reason, Enda was full of the joys. Not even mentions of Shane Ross could sour his mood. In fact, every time Shane, aka Winston Churchtown, was name-checked, he smirked.

The Fianna Fáil leader had to remind him that the behaviour of the Minister for Transport (who appears under a mistaken impression that he runs the Department of Deflection) is a “serious” matter.

People concluded that happy Enda must have regained his precious “mojo”.

Although with his flair for the cheesy, he would now be calling it his “Nojo”, for the month that’s in it.

We were wrong there. But not too far off, as it turned out.

The Taoiseach, it was revealed on Wednesday, has found his “Pojo”.

He’s going to Rome on Monday to meet Pope Francis.

News of Enda’s date with the Pontiff got a mixed reception. Some politicians were delighted to hear he intends to invite the Pope to visit Ireland in August 2018, when an international Catholic conference is taking place in Dublin.

Others weren’t particularly bothered one way or the other.

And then there were those members of Fine Gael who are most anxious to ascertain from the boss when exactly he intends to step down as leader. They didn’t take his news well.

“If he’s the one doing the asking in the Vatican, he’ll probably say it would be bad manners not to stick around for the actual visit,” sighed one backbencher, who would be nursing certain career expectations.

Rogue clinics

On the day that news of a papal visit was discussed all over Leinster House, a former spokesperson for Dublin Catholic Archdiocese became embroiled in a very heated argument with a fellow senator over pending legislation that they both insist has their wholehearted support.

Which was confusing.

Senator Rónán Mullen became very hot under the collar when talking about a Labour-sponsored Bill with cross-party support which seeks to eliminate “rogue crisis pregnancy agencies”. These bogus clinics dispense false, frightening and sometimes dangerous advice to pregnant women looking for truthful, accurate and objective information on how to deal with their situation.

Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, told the Dáil last week that the Bill would make it an offence for somebody to pose as a crisis pregnancy counsellor.

Minister for Health Simon Harris referred in that debate to a recent Times (Ireland edition) investigation that exposed a Dublin clinic linked to a Catholic anti-abortion group for claiming that terminations could cause cancer and lead women to abuse children.

Providing such misleading information was not only a cause of concern but it is “repulsive, spineless and unacceptable to any right-thinking person. It should not and cannot be tolerated,” said Harris.

Speakers stressed the Bill is not about imposing a particular ethos for assisting women in crisis pregnancy situations and all legitimate counselling organisation have nothing to fear from it.

Two independent deputies spoke against the Bill: Martin Cahill and Mattie McGrath said they were not against women getting accurate information but questioned the motivation behind the Bill.

Their main objection was repeated during the Order of Business in the Seanad yesterday by Mullen, who said that its proponents were ignoring the results of an investigation four years ago by anti-abortion campaigners which proved that the Irish Family Planning Association had also given false advice to women. The IFPA was investigated but no charges arose.

Mullen wanted the Minister to come to the Upper Chamber to discuss the bill. While “in principle” he “wholeheartedly” supported the idea of regulating counselling services, he was concerned that “abortion-campaigning group” the IFPA was not being condemned equally by supporters of the Bill for the “many abuses unearthed” at its centres.

“It beggars belief that the Minister for Health would not condemn what went on there. Such double standards are breath-taking. In the Dáil last week, Deputy Joan Burton even thanked the IFPA for their assistance in drafting Labour’s Bill. This is banana republic territory.”

The Senator also believed that Harris had shown a “dismissive attitude” in the Dáil to Mattie McGrath and Michael Collins.

At the end of the Order of Business, Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer of Fine Gael rose to reply to the contributions.

He pointed out that the Minister for Health had stressed accurate information should be provided “to women no matter what their ideology is”. Harris’s remarks were all “about having factual, accurate information in relation to women’s health.

Buttimer then noted that Mullen raised the issue of money.

“I don’t want to have a row with you, but the pro-life campaign are well able to get money from abroad and bring in people from outside.”

Rónán bridled at the suggestion.

“That’s not true!”

“It’s absolutely true,” shot back Jerry, as a lengthy shouting match of claim and denial ensued.

Buttimer, a former TD, said members of the previous Dáil and Seanad were “brought to America before the Protection of Life during Pregnancy Bill” at the expense of anti-abortion supporters. He further claimed that during the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Children and Family Relationship Bill, people “were brought from America to give testimony”.

Mullen told he had no evidence. “You’re just mouthing,” he told Buttimer.

And anyway, what had that to do with large sums of money “being pumped into abortion campaigning?”

Mullen accused Buttimer of going “off on a frolic of his own” and “bringing politics into disrepute”.

David Norris waded in, as is his wont.

“The Iona Institute have never reported, as it is required to do, to Sipo [Standards in Public Office Commission]. They have never done it.”

Buttimer said he had evidence and was telling the truth.

“It’s a pathetic performance from the Leader,” responded Mullen, demanding that Buttimer apologise to the Pro-Life campaign.

“You know I’m right,” he retorted.

Mullen accused Buttimer of personalising the issue.

“I take umbrage,” cried the House leader.

Norris again: “As a member of the pro-life movement, which I am, I believe in life, I support life, I do not denigrate life so I am a member of the pro-life movement . . . I completely reject the vulgar nonsense that Senator Mullen has been spouting.”

Whereupon Rónán looked at Norris and gave a cryptic response: “What about the movement you’re a member of? You’ll need the money after all the successful libel actions you’ve brought.”

They finally ran out of steam when Buttimer spoke of finding some “commonality” to ensure women get accurate information at all times.

Mullen responded that he should give accurate information himself.

“You should take the mirror and look at it . . . sometimes the truth hurts” was Buttimer’s parting shot. And everyone moved on. The House leader addressed comments by Frances Black on the alcohol industry lobby.

“This is why the Regulation of Lobbying Act exists and there has to be a register,” said Jerry.

“We have to drain the swamp,” remarked Rónán.

David Norris didn’t miss a beat.

“If we drained the swamp, you’d be the first to go.”