Mental health service provision must be monitored, says Minister

Minister of State for Health says she acknowledges the necessity of monitoring mental health services for those in need.

Helen McEntee told the Seanad that the review of the “A Vision for Change” strategy would assist in this, especially in the light of the fact that many of its recommendations were based on the 2002 census of population of 3.9 million.

This year’s figures indicated a population of 4.8 million people, she added.

“The demographic demand on our services has correspondingly grown, along with the increased awareness of mental health and wellbeing needs in our society generally,’’ Ms McEntee said.

Counselling services at primary care level were being advanced, she said, and there was considerable extra funding for services such as Jigsaw, which offers free access and a more informal environment to young people.

Educational strategies

Ms McEntee said the programme for government recognised the need to further promote awareness and prevention strategies in the education system.

The programme acknowledged that a more thorough understanding of a young person’s emotional wellbeing was also required, she added.

The Minister said she had recently established a national taskforce to consider how best to introduce and teach resilience and coping mechanisms to children and young people, as well as accessing support services voluntarily at a young age.

“Accessible and informal mental health services can play a vital role in connecting with young people,’’ Ms McEntee said.