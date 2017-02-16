McCabe tribunal will not find criminal liability, Tánaiste says

It will not be the function of the tribunal into the alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe to apportion criminal liability, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

Ms Fitzgerald was speaking in the Dáil during a debate on a motion establishing a tribunal of inquiry into the allegations of a smear campaign against Mr McCabe by senior gardaí.

The motion was passed by the House.

It will be debated in the Seanad later on Thursday.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Ms Fitzgerald said: “If people think that there is going to be a finding of criminal wrongdoing or an imposition of a sanction against an individual as a result of the inquiry at the end of this process, that is not going to happen.

Resolution to establish a Tribunal of Inquiry

Who is Sgt Maurice McCabe? In 2008, Sgt Maurice McCabe raised concerns about quashing of penalty points. Claims that he was the subject of a smear campaign are to be examined in a tribunal of inquiry. The Garda whistleblowers: read more I found this helpful Yes No

“It is also not the case that there are going to be any civil findings requiring an individual to pay damages to another individual.’’

She said that this was the function of the courts and not of a tribunal.

“I know that we criticise tribunals in this House and we are perfectly entitled to do so,’’ said Ms Fitzgerald.

“However, we created them and we have a responsibility to try to ensure that they are efficient and not as costly as they have been in the past.’’

‘Effective process’

The Tánaiste said the process of a tribunal was effective in itself.

“We will see in public . . . the [Garda] Commissioner and former [Garda] commissioner give evidence,’’ she said.

“Their evidence will be given in public and it will be tested.’’