May’s Brexit speech brings ‘clarity in number of areas’, Kenny says

The statement on Brexit by British prime minister Theresa May has brought “clarity in a number of areas’’, the Taoiseach has said.

Enda Kenny told the Dáil on Tuesday that Ms May’s statement was the start of the process of the UK leaving the European Union.

“Europe is now going to have to respond to the statement made by the prime minister today,’’ he added.

Mr Kenny noted that the prime minister had included a number of issues he had discussed with her by telephone on Monday in her speech.

In particular, these were the common travel area and her willingness to look at the most effective outcome, in a practical sense, of the Border situation.

It was known, said Mr Kenny, that there was a two-year period for negotiation from when the UK triggered Article 50. This is expected to happen in March.

“In discussions with her yesterday, I mentioned specifically the fact that this may not be concluded in that time and, if it is not, there will have to be a process of transition,” Mr Kenny added.

Mr Kenny said Ireland would contribute “very strongly’’ to the Brexit negotiations on the basis of being an EU member.

‘Negative clarity’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he did not think the Government should be welcoming “a negative clarity’’ which was the essence of the prime minister’s speech.

More than clarity was needed, he said, adding that real signs of a sensible and logical engagement with Europe were required.

The Taoiseach said he had also discussed the upcoming election in Northern Ireland with Ms May.

Voters are due to go to the polls on March 2nd to elect a new Assembly following the collapse of powersharing this week over difference between Sinn Féin and the DUP over the ‘cash for ash’ controversy.