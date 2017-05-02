Maternity hospital will have full clinical independence - Kenny

The proposed National Maternity Hospital will have full clinical independence, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.

His comments ll follow the recent controversy over the Government’s decision to give the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group sole ownership of the hospital when it moves from Holles Street to the Elm Park campus next to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The announcement that the new €300 million maternity hospital would be given to the Sisters of Charity-owned healthcare group was met with public protest, and the resignation of several prominent members of the board.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said the Sisters of Charity would not have a majority on the board, adding the matter of ownership required some consideration.

“We cannot equivocate about having the very best facilities available for expectant mothers,’’ Mr Kenny added.

Mr Kenny said the decision to move the hospital from Holles Street to the St Vincent’s complex was taken during the period of the last government.

He said he had listened to too many stories about the inadequate facilities in Holles Street.

He said Minister for Health Simon Harris had been given a month by the Government to allow space for all parties to discuss the hospital’s ownership.

The Taoiseach was replying in the Dáil on Tuesday to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who accused Mr Harris of being similar to “a rabbit caught in headlights’’ on the issue.

Mr Martin said Mr Harris was writing to the HSE to seek clarification on the deal as if he knew nothing about it.

He said it was not just a church-state issue. It related to finances, corporate interests and who protected the taxpayers’ investment, he added.

Clinical independence was critical, but so also was that the taxpayer got full recognition of the investment, said Mr Martin.

The St Vincent’s Healthcare Group is a non-profit group whose shareholders are the Sisters of Charity.

The Sisters of Charity, a religious congregation which managed residential institutions for children, was investigated by the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse, and was part of a €128-million indemnity agreement with the State in 2002. Following the publication of the Ryan report in 2009, the group offered to contribute €5 million towards the redress of former residents of these institutions. The Comptroller and Auditor General’s report states that €3 million of this is still owed to the State.