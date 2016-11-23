Many Irish women have faced violence since age of 15, Dáil told

An estimated one in four Irish women have experienced physical and sexual violence since the age of 15, the Dáil has heard.

AAA-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger also said that one in three women had experienced psychological violence, and “at what is meant to be a special time in a woman’s life the Rotunda Hospital estimates that one in eight pregnant women experiences violence”.

Ms Coppinger questioned the Government’s commitment to dealing with domestic violence as she highlighted concerns about why women stay in abusive relationships.

“What can a woman expect if she tried to escape a violent relationship in Enda Kenny’s Ireland,” she asked of the Taoiseach.

Mr Kenny said he was “appalled” by domestic violence and that they were two words that should never go together.

‘Shames manhood’

“It shames manhood for those who beat women. It’s a crime to beat a woman.”

He added that “those who profess in their manhood or their machoness that they’re doing good by beating women, do themselves and their families and our nation down”.

The Taoiseach also told the Dáil that the Domestic Violence Bill would be published before the end of the year. With its measures a victim would no longer have to have equal or greater interest in a property from which a perpetrator was being barred, and could bring a family member, friend or support worker to court with them, he said.

It would be possible to give evidence by televisual link, to avoid intimidation of victims. Perpetrators would be barred from communicating with victims electronically.

Ms Coppinger said a woman trying to escape an abusive relationship might not be able to get through to a helpline because the Government “has systematically cut funding for organisations such as Women’s Aid.

Risk homelessness

“If she seeks refuge she will probably become one of the 6,000 women turned away from refuges last year – that’s 16 every day.”

She pointed out that the charity, Sonas, said “many women were staying in the home to be abused rather than risk homelessness”.

She called on Mr Kenny to “specifically agree to increase refugee space to the European norm of one per 10,000. Will you agree to provide rent allowance to any woman fleeing domestic violence?”

The Taoiseach said child and family Agency Tusla was providing €20.6 million this year to support 60 services for those affected by domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and would receive an increase of €37 million in 2017.

He added that €12 million was in place for emergency refuge and support services.