Manchester bomb a ‘barbaric attack on children, assault on civilisation’

The bombing attack in Manchester has been described as a “barbaric attack on children and an assault on civilisation”, Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl told the Dáil.

A minute’s silence was observed in tribute to the 22 people killed and the 59 seriously injured in the suicide bomb attack.

Leading tributes to the victims of the attack in which 22 people were killed and 59 seriously injured, Mr Ó Fearghail express his “deep revulsion and sadness”

He added that “the fact that so many young people killed made it all the more appalling”.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the Dáil extended condolences to colleagues in Westminster and he had contacted Speaker John Bercow.

“Tonight we in Ireland will hold our own children even closer.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the “atrocity is made all the more appalling by the targeting of young people”.

Mr Kenny was due to speak to British prime minister Theresa May by telephone Tuesday morning but he said it had been rescheduled for the evening.

He said for children and youngsters going to such concerts the “excitement goes on for months beforehand. It’s a huge adventure.”

“You have brought your children to a concert venue. You leave them outside as they go in to an adventure. To think some of them never came back.”

He said the security level in Ireland “remains at moderate, which is possible but not likely”.

He added: “We do not have any evidence of it being beyond the moderate stage.”

Hatred and cowardice

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressed his sympathies and said “our thoughts and prayers are with the families”.

He said: “it was a barbaric attack on innocents, on young children enjoying themselves.

“Young people were targeted in an act of inhumanity, hatred and cowardice.”

He said “those who perpetrate these acts are designed to change us and undermine our own sense of democratic values”.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams expressed his party’s “sincerest and heartfelt solidarity”.

He said it was a “harrowing attack on people going about their evening, having a big night out.

“What happened is shocking and reprehensible”.

Paying tribute to the emergency services and to hotels and taxis that assisted, he said it was a feature of such atrocities and other tragic events, the “instinctive way ordinary people respond” to assist.

Labour’s Sean Sherlock said it was “probably no accident that this attack targeted mostly women and young girls and happened during a general election”.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said “any attack that deliberately targets children and families who are out just having fun cannot be other than barbaric and condemned”.

He said it was a very “twisted logic indeed” that imagined the horrors that have been visited on equally innocent people in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iraq “could justify doing something to children in Manchester”.

Trauma

Independents4Change TD Clare Daly who highlighted the “pain, panic and heartache” in Manchester, said there were so many parents in Ireland who dropped their children to the Ariana Grande concert in Dublin at the weekend.

Becoming emotional, Ms Daly said “it brings the trauma of that home”.

She said however that the attack “is a response to violence. Violence begets violence.”

Ms Daly added: “The best thing we can do is to support peace and neutrality as a way forward for the world.”

Independent Michael Healy-Rae said the attack made him sick to his stomach and said the Government should ensure that “members of our armed forces are on hand to prevent such attacks” at public events in Ireland.

“It is my honest belief that we’re not prepared to such attacks and this is simply not good enough.”

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said it was not easy “to comprehend or visualize the mindset of those who carried out this outrage” and such atrocities “leave a deep scar on families and communities”.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said “our hearts go out to those families and their shattered lives”.

He said the attack was similar to the attack on the Coptic church in Egypt and society had to turn away from what the bombers wanted which was to instil violence.