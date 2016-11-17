Limerick city should be part of Wild Atlantic Way, Senator says

Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne has called on Fáilte Ireland to include Limerick city in its Wild Atlantic Way route.

“Given that Limerick is the capital of the midwest, I cannot understand the reasons the city and Shannon Airport were not included as attractive options in the original project,’’ she said.

Ms Byrne said the route, which extends from Co Donegal to Kinsale in Co Cork, had become a phenomenal success.

The vision for the route was to create a world class, sustainable and unmissable destination brand that would engage and energise visitors so that they became powerful advocates and return for more, she said.

“Limerick city offers a number of excellent visitor attractions, including King John’s Castle, the Hunt Museum, the Georgian quarter and Thomond Park, to name but a few,’’ Ms Byrne said.

“An increasing number of overseas visitors are interested in history and culture and Limerick and its environs offer many opportunities to explore both.’’

‘Gateway city’

Minister of State for Tourism Patrick O’Donovan said Limerick city was not directly on the Wild Atlantic Way but had an important role as a gateway city and accommodation hub for the west.

He said the city had not been included on the route as it was not a place where the land met the Atlantic in a wild manner.

Mr O’Donovan said he would make an announcement shortly on local authority-led initiatives to capitalise on the potential for a spin-off from the route.

“I expect Senator Byrne will be pleasantly surprised by the announcement,’’ he said.