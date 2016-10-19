Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran makes maiden Dáil speech seven months after first sitting

Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has made his maiden speech in the Dáil seven months after the first sitting of the new Oireachtas.

The Government-supporting TD’s first formal speech to the Dáil came late on Tuesday night and after 56 days of sittings since the first day of the 32nd Dáil on March 10th.

It is believed almost all the other new TDs have given their maiden speech and did so before the summer recess.

Speaking just after 11pm, during a debate on the budget, the Longford-Westmeath recorded his thanks on the Dáil record to the people of the constituency for their vote and to wife Michelle and two sons Jamie and John for their support.

He was elected on his third attempt to the midlands constituency during the longest count in Irish election history.

In his speech he also congratulated Taoiseach Enda Kenny on his re-election to the office, adding : “I wish him every success in Government.”

Mr Moran supported Mr Kenny’s re-election as Taoiseach in the fourth vote in May.

He said there was a “strong group focus to ensure the vulnerable and sick in society are protected”.

“We in society need to rethink how we do things,” the TD added.

Mr Moran said there was a greater need to look at a “new kind of social contract” where everyone played a part and was valued for their role.

He said the Independence Alliance was proud of its “significant contribution” to the shaping of the budget.

Much more needed to be achieved, “but it’s our first budget. It’s our first step along the road to recovery” and the alliance was committed to this, he said.