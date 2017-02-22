Kenny to be careful using phone in US amid hacking concerns

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he will be “very careful” in the use of his mobile phone while in the US, as questions were raised about phone hacking.

Labour finance spokeswoman Joan Burton had raised the question of phone “oversight” in the US and asked if any special arrangements were being made to avoid the possibility of the Taoiseach’s phone calls being listened in to by US security services or “people of bad intent”.

Mr Kenny told her “I recall the German chancellor having had her phone hacked and obviously she was very upset about that”, in reference to the revelation that US security services had listened to Angela Merkel’s mobile phone calls.

“There might be other countries that might listen in as well and clearly that’s an issue we need to be cognisant of. I don’t know if any special arrangements are made.

“My own mobile phone is still working anyway and maybe they listen to everything, I don’t know. I’ll be very careful.”

Mr Kenny travels to Washington DC to meet US president Donald Trump and congressional leaders during a two day trip on March 15th and 16th.