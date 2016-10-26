Kenny says there is no post-Brexit deal with UK about ports

The Republic has no agreement with the British government about the use of Irish ports following Brexit, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.

“We do not know yet what the British government is actually looking for here,’’ he said.

“Is it a hard Brexit exit from the customs’ union and the single market and control at their own borders, or is it something else ?’’

Mr Kenny said Ireland would remain an EU member.

“If, for instance, the UK removed itself from the customs’ union, that is going to lead to a serious challenge in terms of tariffs from the World Trade Organisation, ’’ he said.

There would also be a challenge if the UK removed itself from the single market and tried to control its own borders, he said.

Mr Kenny said he had made it clear, following his meeting with British prime minister Theresa May in Downing Street, that the Irish Government did not want a return to the previous hard Border and an end to the Common Travel Area.

Ireland, he said, did not want to see a return to the traditional customs’ posts, which had led to all sorts of incidents such as smuggling and more serious matters of life and death.

The Taoiseach was replying to Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, who had asked whether agreement had been reached with the British government that immigration controls would be put in place at Irish ports and airports.

Mr Adams said such controls would not be viable. He said Downing Street officials were busy warning against any attempt by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to undermine the British government’s position.

Opposite positions

“The British government’s approach is to negotiate Brexit in its entirety for England , Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland without any recognition of the remain vote in Scotland and Northern Ireland,’’ he said.

Mr Adams said the Taoiseach was well aware that the DUP and Sinn Féin held opposite positions on Brexit, but this should not be used as an excuse by the Government to resile from its responsibilities to the people of the North.

“It must be remembered the DUP is formally opposed to the Good Friday Agreement but, as we all know, the agreement must be upheld and advanced,’’ he said.

Mr Kenny said the Government would not resile from its responsibilities.

“We are well aware of the fact we are a co-guarantor of the agreement,’’ he said.

He said the first point of contact for leaders he had met at European level was protection of the peace process and all it brought with it.

“Our priorities are citizens, the economy, job retention, the Border area, not returning to a hard Border, the Common Travel Area, the peace process and all that it brings with it,’’ he said.

Mr Kenny said he had made it perfectly clear that there should be an all-island conversation on Brexit, which would take place next Wednesday.

About 300 invitations had been issued for that civic forum, he said, adding it would be the first in a series of meetings to be held.