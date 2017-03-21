Kenny says he expects to still be Taoiseach by the end of April

Enda Kenny has said he will attend a European council meeting as Taoiseach at the end of April.

“I don’t attend at general council meetings, but I do expect to attend on April 29th at the European Council,’’ he said.

The Taoiseach was replying in the Dáil on Tuesday to Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath who referred to the April meeting.

“I think, Taoiseach, the country now deserves to know whether you are going to be the Taoiseach attending,’’ he added.

He said it also should be known whether Mr Kenny would still be Taoiseach when the general affairs council met in mid-May and still “captain of the ship’’ when critically important negotiations on Brexit began in late May or early June.