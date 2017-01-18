Kenny rejects Mary Lou McDonald claims he has no plan for Brexit

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has rejected Sinn Féin claims that he has no plan to deal with Britain’s departure from the EU. The party’s deputy leader, Mary Lou McDonald, accused him of having no plan in the wake of a speech by British prime minister Theresa May.

Ms McDonald said a repetition of a list of issues was not a plan, but Mr Kenny said the politics in her commentary was typical of Sinn Féin who “want to blame everybody without taking responsibility”.

The Taoiseach told her he wanted a “continuation of a strong economy” and no return to a hard border. “We want the common travel area preserved, and we will work for that.”

During Leaders’ Questions Ms McDonald said Ms May had repeated her intention to bring an end to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, alongside her vow to end Britain’s commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights.

She said this would have profound implications for the Belfast Agreement because both were fundamental to the human rights contained in that agreement, adding that Britain’s position would be bad for Ireland’s economy North and South.

“You need to make clear to Prime Minister May that this cannot happen,” she said, as she called on the Taoiseach to be assertive in EU negotiations.

She claimed the British government had no interest in consulting the devolved administrations, and said Mr Kenny had a key role.

Workable solution

“The only workable solution is for the North to have special-designated status for the North within the EU, and you, Taoiseach, need to work to that goal.”

Ms May had set out her approach, and Ms McDonald asked: “What is your holistic approach, Taoiseach, your view, vision, strategy, plan. When do we get that?”

Mr Kenny said the Government wanted the “continuation of a strong economy, preservation of the common travel area; we want no return to a hard border or border of the past. We want to maintain our trading links.”

Ms McDonald said: “It’s now entirely clear that you have no plan yourself, and that is very, very troubling.For you, Taoiseach, now at the 11th hour, to stand in the Dáil chamber with no discernible plan, with no discernible vision or direction, just a simple repetition time and again of a list of issues – a list of issues is not a plan.”

The Taoiseach told Ms McDonald that the negotiations had not yet started, but “Sinn Féin have taken the line that they want to blame everybody without taking responsibility”.

He said “we will argue very vociferously for the issues we have already pointed out that are being prepared for”.

He added: “As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday agreement, we will defend that with everything we have.”