Kenny defends commissioner but says ‘all not well’ in Garda

Taoiseach Enda Kenny again defended Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan but admitted “all is not well’’ in the force.

He said he could not stand over, nor could anybody else, a situation in which the issues raised were not identified factually and in full.

He was responding in the Dáil on Wednesday to Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams who said he presumed Mr Kenny accepted all was not well in An Garda Síochána.

“I have faith and every confidence in the Garda Commissioner to do her job,’’ said Mr Kenny.

He said he agreed it was important there was absolute faith and trust in An Garda Síochána.

His defence of the commissioner followed expressions of confidence in her earlier from Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar.

Irregularities

Mr Kenny had been pressed by Mr Adams and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on the latest controversy surrounding financial irregularities at Templemore Garda College.

Mr Kenny said the issues involved were being examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) the Policing Authority and the Comptroller and Auditor General.

“It think it is appropriate that the work under way in that process should be able to be completed,’’ he added.

Mr Martin accused the Taoiseach of “trying to wash this thing away, day after day, week after week’’.

He said what was happening was completely untenable and unacceptable in the light of what had been heard.

Mr Adams said a lack of accountability was the key issue underpinning the Garda controversies and scandals and went to the heart of public disillusionment with the State’s agencies.