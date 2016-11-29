Kenny calls on Adams to clarify confusion over Stack suspects

The Taoiseach has called on Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams to clarify the confusion surrounding names he gave to the Garda Commissioner relating to the murder of a prison officer.

Mr Adams has said the names of three Sinn Féin figures and a fourth former IRA figure said to be connected with the murder of Brian Stack in 1983 were given to him by Austin Stack, Mr Stack’s son. Austin Stack has denied this.

Enda Kenny told the Dáil the family deserved to know the truth. “Sinn Féin needs to address this. A man was murdered…the military wing associated with the party has admitted 30 years on they murdered him.’’

Mr Adams, who is attending Fidel Castro’s funeral in Cuba, was not in the Dáil. Party deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald did not refer to the matter when she spoke at Opposition Leaders’ Questions.

Mr Kenny said the position was Mr Adams had presented names to the Garda Commissioner which, he said, he had received from Brian Stack’s son Austin. But Austin Stack never gave him names. “Deputy Adams needs to explain that.’’

Mr Kenny said he would speak to Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald about the matter, and he was also available to meet Austin Stack and members of his family.

Individuals

Mr Kenny was replying to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who said Mr Adams had given the Garda Commissioner the names of four individuals. Austin Stack had been on radio earlier to say at no stage did he ever mention any names to Mr Adams, he added.

“It seems to me a very serious situation that the leader of a political party can pass on the names of suspects to a Garda Commissioner and we are all supposed to go off into the night and do no more about it,’’ said Mr Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it had taken 30 years for the Provisional IRA to admit it murdered Mr Stack despite many denials by the IRA and Sinn Féin spokespeople during that period.