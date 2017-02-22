Judicial reform remains Government priority, says Taoiseach

Reform of the way judges are appointed remains a Government priority in the current Dáil session, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.

Mr Kenny told the Dáil on Wednesday there had been quite a deal of discussion with and correspondence from members of the judiciary in respect of their view about the issue.

“It is a function of Government, a function of the Cabinet to actually make appointments to the judiciary,” he added.

Mr Kenny said what was proposed now was a more transparent method of providing names for Cabinet to consider for the appointment to the bench.

Mr Kenny was replying to Labour leader Brendan Howlin who referred to an article in The Irish Times by Pat Leahy in which he had written that the legislation had not yet materialised.