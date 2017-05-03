Harris reiterates maternity hospital will be independent

Minister for Health Simon Harris has again insisted the proposed national maternity hospital will have full clinical independence.

The controversy was raised for the second consecutive day in the Dáil, on Wednesday, with Mr Harris echoing comments made by Taoiseach Enda Kenny on Tuesday.

“Let me be clear, because I want to be crystal clear on this,’’ said Mr Harris. “This hospital will have full clinical independence.’’

The Minister was responding to the ongoing row over the Government’s decision to give to the Sisters of Charity-owned St Vincent’s Healthcare Group sole ownership of the hospital when it moves from Holles Street to the Elm Park campus next to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The Minister said he intended to ensure the hospital’s independence was further underpinned in legal arrangements.

“You don’t just need to take my word for it,’’ he added. “The master of Holles Street Dr Rhona Mahony has made that very clear.’’

He said “every single service’’ available in Holles Street would be available in the new hospital.

He added this would include any new services permitted under a change of law.

Mr Harris said the next month should be used to get the matter absolutely right.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said she did not understand “this business of the next month’’, adding there would be a further demonstration in Dublin on Sunday to ensure the Minister understood where the rest of the country was at on the issue.

Ms Smith said the Catholic Church should have no input into the new hospital nor should a “discredited order’’ such as the Sisters of Charity.

She said 100,000 people had signed an online petition calling on the Minister not to proceed with the agreement.