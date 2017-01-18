Halligan urges FF no confidence motion over cardiac services

Minister of State John Halligan has challenged Fianna Fáil to introduce a motion of no confidence in the Government in a row over the provision of cardiac services at University Hospital Waterford.

Mr Halligan, rounding on Fianna Fáil in the Dáil, said the cath lab TDs were calling for would either be provided or the Government would fall if there was such a motion.

Under the confidence and supply arrangement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for the minority Government, Fianna Fáil has pledged not to vote against the Government in any motion of confidence.

A number of TDs raised the health issue during question time on topical issues, following a protest on Saturday in Waterford when more than 5,000 people marched through the city calling for a 24-hour cardiac care service at the hospital.

Mobile lab pledged

A mobile cath lab has been pledged but protesters wanted a permanent lab and said the southeast was the only region without a 24-hour cardiac service.

In the Dáil, Fianna Fáil TDs Mary Butler and Bobby Aylward, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan and Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane, all of them Waterford TDs, as well as Mr Halligan, raised the issue, as did Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath.

Mr Halligan, who has campaigned for the service, said he had organised a meeting at which consultants proposed a mobile lab, but an ongoing campaign calls for the lab to be permanent.

Ms Butler and Mr Cullinane sharply criticised the Government over its approach to the hospital and the service.

Mr Halligan said Sinn Féin had not been in government, but that Fianna Fáil had been in government for most of the past 20 years and had had plenty of opportunity to address the issue - but had failed to do so.

Mr Halligan said Fianna Fáil should introduce a motion of no confidence and the issue would be resolved either by the Government falling or the service being provided.

Minister of State for Health Marcella Corcoran Kennedy addressed the issue for the Government.

Mr McGrath said Minister for Health Simon Harris should be in attendance, but that he was probably in his office listening.

Mr McGrath warned that the Minister had best pay attention to the issue.