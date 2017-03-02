Government rejects call for Garda Commissioner to stand aside

The Government has again rejected a call for Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to stand aside until the Charleton Tribunal completes its work.

The tribunal, which is investigating matters involving senior garda management, had its first public session last Monday.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton told the Dáil on Thursday the Policing Authority had been very clear it would monitor the tribunal in terms of the commissioner’s capacity to continue to do her job.

“But it is also very clear the commissioner has not been found guilty of anything,’’ he added.

“She has strenuously denied the allegations before the tribunal and she will have an opportunity to deal with those.’’

Mr Bruton, who was taking Opposition Leaders’ Questions, was replying to Independent TD Clare Daly, who said the commissioner’s position was completely untenable and she should be asked to stand down.

Ms Daly asked how the commissioner could continue to influence major decisions relating to An Gárda Síochána while under serious investigation.