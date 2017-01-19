Government loses vote on crisis fund for tillage farmers

The Government has lost a vote in the Dáil on an Opposition motion calling for a compensation fund to be established for tillage farmers.

The Fianna Fáil private member’s motion passed by 87 votes to 49.

It calls for the creation for a crisis fund of €4.5 million for farmers, particularly on the west coast, whose crops were affected by heavy rains last year.

It followed an earlier Dáil vote on Thursday on the Anti-Evictions Bill, which was rejected.

The Bill, which was opposed by the Government, would have banned evictions for the sale of a property.

The vote had been tied at 51/51 when Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl cast a vote in support of the Government, giving it a 52/51 victory.

During a two-hour debate on the tillage motion on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed had rejected the proposed scheme on the grounds that it was insufficiently focused.

He promised to assist farmers with a more focused measure.

Mr Creed said the Government needed to scope out “what the terms and conditions [of such a scheme] would be before we rush headlong into establishing [it].

“I am anxious to do it in the best possible way, to deliver to those who are most adversely affected.”

Outrage

A number of Fianna Fáil TDs expressed outrage and Sinn Féin agriculture spokesman Martin Ferris said he was disgusted at comments made by Fine Gael Cork South West TD Jim Daly about the motion.

Mr Daly compared the proposed scheme to Northern Ireland’s controversial renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme, which led to the collapse of the Stormont Executive.

Mr Daly claimed the scheme proposed in the motion was “an open chequebook to 11,000 cereal farmers”.

Mr Ferris said Mr Daly was comparing the RHI initiative, which he described as a “questionable scheme introduced by the DUP”, with an aid package for farmers.