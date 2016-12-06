Government has no intention of buying 1916 letter, says Kenny

The Government has no intention of buying Pádraig Pearse’s 1916 letter of surrender, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has insisted.

Written by Pearse in his prison cell on April 30th, 1916 shortly after he had surrendered to Brigadier General William Lowe as a surrender instruction to the Four Courts garrison, the letter will be auctioned in Dublin with a guide of between €1 million and €1.5 million.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams appealed to the Taoiseach to reconsider the decision not to buy the letter, suggesting the State could utilise any remaining centenary celebrations funding or other funding in his department.

‘Particularly bizarre’

“It was Pearse’s letter of instruction to the Four Courts garrison and it’s particularly bizarre in the centenary year of the 1916 Rising that the Government would pass up the opportunity to acquire a document of such historical import and significance for the nation.”

Mr Adams said he had written to the Taoiseach in mid-November about the letter, and the Taoiseach had responded that the Minister for Heritage would respond to him directly.

The Minister’s private secretary had told him the Minister would be in touch as soon as possible. “I am still waiting,” he said.

But Mr Kenny told him “it is not the intention to buy it”.

The Taoiseach said the State had invested substantial funding in various centenary projects, including the improvement of the interpretive centre at the GPO, €5 million for Kilmainham courthouse and another €5 million for the development of the military archives.

‘Important letter’

“We have had purchase of numbers 14 to 17 Moore Street and many other issues in respect of 1916.”

Mr Kenny acknowledged “this is an important letter, but the estimated cost is very high”.

He added: “The letter has been in private ownership for some time and is now offered for sale but is not the intention of the Minister to purchase it.”