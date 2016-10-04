Government ‘disgusted’ by Russian activity in Aleppo

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan left Russia’s ambassador “in no uncertain terms” about Ireland’s disgust at the human catastrophe unfolding in Syria.

Enda Kenny said the Minister called in Russia’s ambassador to Ireland on Tuesday last week and “the Minister made perfectly clear our absolute disgust at and abhorrence of the bombing of a UN humanitarian convoy going into Aleppo to relieve people who have had neither food nor water for quite some time”.

He was responding to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who called on the Government to reconsider its diplomatic relationship with Russia in the wake of attacks on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Describing the bombing of the city as a war crime, Mr Martin said it was a potential genocide that was escalating by the day.

He asked if had had been made clear to the Russian ambassador “that normal diplomatic relations as we know them with Russia must come under the closest scrutiny if this genocide continues”.

Mr Martin stressed: “I do not say this lightly. I am speaking about the country’s diplomatic representation here and our bilateral relationship.”

Ireland must closely examine its bilateral relationship with Russia and “something similar must happen with the European Union as it has gone down the line of appeasement”.

‘War crimes’

Raising the issue in the Dáil he said “the question for Ireland is whether we will stand up for the people of Aleppo and the rest of Syria in the face of these war crimes.

“Will we say to Russia in particular that the barbarism that it is directly facilitating is unacceptable?”

He said the Dáil “should be unequivocal as part of our parliament, in condemning the genocidal attack on Aleppo. We should arrange for a common agreed statement to do so.”

The Taoiseach said Russian president Vladimir Putin had invaded Crimea and took it over two years ago. “There has been destabilisation in a number of eastern Balkan states.

“In this case Russia and Iran have supported [Syrian president Bashar] Assad and the US and EU have supported the opposition.”

Mr Kenny said that perhaps within the EU “we have always seemed to take peace too much for granted. A few hours across the shores unfolds a misery from the deliberate destruction of human life across a range of fronts.”

The Taoiseach also said Ireland had increased its humanitarian aid on a number of occasions. Syria had been at war for five years “and Aleppo is now becoming a symbol from a Russian perspective. With the success of the support given by the Russian forces to Assad, the intent is to obliterate Aleppo.”

He said “clearly Russia is looking for ports on the Syrian coast. There are many indicators to suggest that president Putin intends to restore for want of a better word, the reputation and influence of Russia in the Middle East. Syria was its last hold.”

He said Mr Flanagan had made it “perfectly clear to the Russian ambassador just how strongly this country feels about what is happening before our eyes in Aleppo”.