Government close to deal on Stardust investigation

The Government is understood to be close to agreeing a position on a new inquiry into the Stardust tragedy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said there were ongoing internal Government discussions on whether to establish a commission of inquiry into the 1981 nightclub fire in north Dublin, ahead of Independent TD Tommy Broughan’s Dáil motion on the issue.

Independent Minister of State Finian McGrath is still in discussions on the proposed motion with Fine Gael Cabinet members.

However, it is believed Mr McGrath is willing to agree to a counter-motion proposed by Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.

This counter-motion would allow for an independent person to examine all evidence in relation to the tragedy and the consequent setting up of a commission of investigation if one is recommended.

Forty-eight people died in the fire, which has been a source of controversy over the years

Free vote

Mr McGrath had said he wanted a free vote on Mr Broughan’s motion to set up a commission of inquiry, which will be moved and debated in the Dáil on Wednesday night.

The Dublin Bay North TD said he cannot vote against a commission of investigation being established.

Mr Kenny said that Mr McGrath had negotiated in the programme for Government that full regard would be given to new evidence about the fire.

“In order to have an inquiry, you have to have a basis for [one],” Mr Kenny said.

The Taoiseach was replying in the Dáil to Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

Mr Adams was speaking after the families of the victims of the tragedy said they had new evidence on the fire and were seeking a commission of investigation into what happened.

Mr Adams said that while the owners of the Stardust had received compensation, the families had not.