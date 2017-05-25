Garda stations unsuitable for homeless people, Tánaiste says

Providing accommodation for homeless families in Garda stations is unacceptable, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

“Quite clearly, Garda stations are not suitable places for families to be redirected to in any circumstances,’’ she added.

Ms Fitzgerald was responding in the Dáil on Thursday to the revelation that 12 homeless families, including more than 30 children, were told to go to Garda stations in Dublin on Tuesday night because no other emergency accommodation was available.

Ms Fitzgerald said the demand for accommodation was exceptional on that night.

“It was out of the ordinary, I do want to say this, compared to 2017 to date,’’ she added.

She said from Wednesday night Dublin City Council had more than doubled the volume of emergency contingency capacity available to any family presenting in an emergency situation.

She said on Wednesday night only one of the new contingency units was needed to accommodate a family.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen said the crisis was getting worse rather than better.

Research from Focus Ireland had confirmed an overwhelming number of homeless families had their last stable home in the private rental sector, he added.

He said they had to leave as the landlord was selling up and an increasing number of property owners accepted rent supplement.

Some of the families without accommodation ended up sleeping rough on Tuesday night, he added.

Mr Cowen said it was over three years since Fr Peter McVerry had described the situation as a humanitarian crisis.