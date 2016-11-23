Fresh line of inquiry into disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick, Dáil told

There is “an obvious fresh line of inquiry’’ into the disappearance in southern Spain of Amy Fitzpatrick, Independent TD Mick Barry has said.

The AAA-PPP deputy told the Dáil that Ms Fitzpatrick disappeared in January 2008 while living in Calahonda with her mother Audrey, stepfather David Mahon, and her brother Dean.

She was 15 years old at the time, he added.

“The Spanish authorities put in a credible effort to locate her, sadly to no avail,’’ said Mr Barry.

Tragedy struck again, he added, when Dean, then aged 23, was stabbed to death by his stepfather in Dublin, in May 2013.

Mahon was tried and this year found guilty of his killing. He is serving a seven-year sentence, said Mr Barry.

“All of this has been an unimaginable ordeal for Amy and Dean’s biological father, Christopher Fitzpatrick, ” he added.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said extensive consular assistance had been provided to the family. However, the department would not and could not play any role in the investigation process, as that was a matter for the Spanish police.

The Minister told Mr Barry that it could be arranged for department representatives to talk to family representatives, with one family contact point.