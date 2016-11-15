Forum to promote links as Seanad prepares for National Museum move

A forum to promote relationships between the Oireachtas and neighbouring national cultural institutions is to be established, Seanad Cathaoirleach Denis O’Donovan has said.

He said Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl had last week met staff at the National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology, where the Seanad is to be relocated.

“It is important to stress, at the outset, that the need for the Seanad chamber to move temporarily arises because much-needed essential work has to be done to the historic part of Leinster House,’’ he added.

He said Seanad group leaders and party whips would visit the museum on Wednesday.

Mr O’Donovan told Senators on Tuesday Leinster House was 270 years old and badly in need of refurbishment.

The location was not chosen lightly, he said, adding that 13 possible venues, including Dublin Castle, the Mansion House, a Dáil committee room and local cultural institutions, had been exhausted before the decision was made.

Main criteria

Mr O’Donovan said account had to be taken of key criteria such as security, accessibility for members, adequacy of space, access to technical and support services, the impact on core parliamentary activities such as committee meetings, accessibility for visitors and cost.

Naturally, said Mr O’Donovan, the museum had a number of concerns about the relocation and he was pleased the Oireachtas had found practical ways to meet its needs.

Additional exhibition space and an audio-visual room would be developed and a lift installed.

Alarm systems would be upgraded and financial assistance provided for project management. The ceramics room would be available for seminars and lectures when the Seanad was in recess, said Mr O’Donovan.