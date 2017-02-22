Flanagan says respect for Irish language in North’s agreements

The Government’s position is that the Belfast Agreement and successor agreements must be implemented in full, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan told the Dáil on Wednesday.

He said a number of elements of the Belfast Agreement and the St Andrews Agreement had not yet been fully implemented, including the element relating to the Irish Language Act.

“Respect for linguistic diversity and the Irish language remains central to the Good Friday agreement,’’ he said.

The Minister was replying to Sinn Féin TD Sean Crowe, who asked if his attention had been drawn to the remarks of DUP leader Arlene Foster who had stated she would not support the introduction of an Irish Language Act.

Mr Flanagan said whatever the divergences on policy on the Irish language or on any other issue, it was of the utmost importance that all parties to the political process in Northern Ireland must live up to the principles of partnership, equality and mutual respect, as well as the goals of reconciliation at the core of the agreement.

Mr Flanagan said an Irish Language Act in Northern Ireland, to be enacted by the British government, was provided for in the St Andrews Agreement in 2006.

He said successive Irish governments had advocated in favour of an Act and continued to do so.

“Regrettably, however, there has been no agreement within the Northern Ireland Executive to take forward what is now a devolved matter.’’

Mr Flanagan said he would reject comments disrespectful of the Irish language and inconsistent with the principles of the Good Friday agreement.

“We must move forward, therefore, on the basis of mutual respect for our respective cultures and traditions. In that regard respect of linguistic diversity and the Irish language remain central to the Good Friday agreement.’’