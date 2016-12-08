Embarrassing pensions motion defeat for Government

The Government has suffered an embarrassing defeat in its amendment to a Sinn Féin motion to end the practice where a 65-year-old has to go on jobseeker’s benefit for a year before receiving their pension.

The Sinn Féin private member’s motion also called for pension equality for women who, the party said, had been disproportionately affected by 2012 pension reforms.

The Government lost the vote by 48 votes to 93, with four abstentions. Fianna Fáil voted with Sinn Féin, the AAA-PBP group, the Green Party, Social Democrats and most Independents.

The Labour Party, who were in government when the reforms were made, abstained.

A subsequent Fianna Fáil amendment by the party’s social protection spokesman Willie O’Dea was accepted by 51 votes to 37 with 46 abstentions.

That amendment called for legislation to make it illegal for contracts to stipulate that retirement at the age of 65 was compulsory in recognition that people were living longer and that they should be given the option of continuing to work.

It also called for equality of treatment for men and women in terms of pension.

While the defeat has no practical implications in terms of the Government remaining in power, it is a setback for the confidence and supply arrangement it has with Fianna Fáil.

Sinn Féin’s John Brady, who introduced the motion during a debate on Wednesday night said it was an “absolute joke and face” that when people reached 65, they were not allowed to apply for their pension but had to go on jobseeker’s benefit.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar, whose amendment was defeated, said the Sinn Féin proposal would cost €150 million a year and costs to the Social Insurance Fund would rise again in 2018 and every year after that.