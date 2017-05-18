Dáil votes to suspend plan to sell State’s shares in AIB

The Dáil has voted to suspend the sale of shares in AIB after an apparent gaffe by the Government due to the distraction of the Fine Gael leadership contest.

During a vote on the Labour Party motion not to allow the sale of shares to go ahead, the Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher asked who was against the suspension of the sale.

Nobody on the Government side indicated their preference and the motion was deemed to have passed. There was a further opportunity for the Government to call a vote but they did not do so.

Later Mr Gallagher said there was some confusion but it was not his responsibility as Leas Cheann Comhairle.

Opposition TDs believed the Government TDs were distracted by the internal party leadership challenge.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin later tweeted: “Government TDs forgot to take their own side. Labour motion delaying sale of AIB shares passed.”

‘Distracted’

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty tweeted: “The Dáil passed the motion not to sell AIB until the fiscal rules were re-negotiated, because the Government forgot to call a vote. It was distracted by the leadership issue.”

The Government has lost numerous Dáil votes in the past that have been embarrassing but with no major impact.

It remains unclear how this will affect plans for the sale of AIB, following reports that Minister for Finance Michael Noonan was likely to give the go-ahead next week for the issuance of an intention to float announcement for the bank before the next leader of Fine Gael is selected on June 2nd.

The Labour motion called for shares in AIB and Bank of Ireland not to be sold before a renegotiation of the EU’s fiscal rules.

The motion also “asserts that the EU Stability and Growth Pact and fiscal rules currently prevent appropriate levels of investment and should be amended in order to facilitate a much needed increase in capital spending”.