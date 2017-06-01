Dáil hears of quad-bike menace in parks and estates

Children as young as four years of age are using quad bikes and dirt bikes in parks and estates to threaten people, the Dáil has heard.

Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis said that most people were responsible in their use of such vehicles, but they are used by some “in an anti-social way to torment local communities and damage public property”.

He said a hole in existing legislation allows people who use these vehicles for anti-social behaviour to sidestep gardaí in public spaces and thereby avoid penalties.

“The issue is that gardaí have no power to confiscate or seize vehicles engaged in this behaviour on greens and parks,” said Mr Ellis.

He was speaking as he introduced the Misuse of Motor Vehicles (Public Spaces) Bill which would amend road traffic legislation to give gardaí powers to seize and detain quad bikes and scrambler motorcycles when they are being used unlawfully.

The Dublin North West TD has repeatedly raised the issue and introduced similar legislation in 2012 which was rejected two years later by the then government when it came up for debate in the Dáil.

‘Legislative anomaly’

Mr Ellis said the issue was being constantly raised by community groups,residents, councillors and local policing forums.

“I’ve been told by gardaí that they are struggling to deal with it because of a legislative anomaly,” he said.

“Vehicles like quad bikes, dirt bikes and scramblers are being used in many of our towns and estates by people as young as four or five years of age to threaten people and cause many problems for the local community.”

The legislation extends the definition in existing legislation of “public space” so that it covers parks and greens and it will allow gardaí to deal with quad bikes that are used illegally in private properties including parks and greens.

The Sinn Féin TD said it was not intended to criminalise quad-bike users but to deal with illegal activity in public spaces.

Sinn Féin transport spokeswoman Imelda Munster said the Bill would have no effect on the vast majority of quad bike users who operate their vehicles within the law. But some people were using them without the correct licence, insurance or registration.

“We hope the legislation we are proposing will remedy this type of behaviour, which has led to many injuries and some deaths in recent years,” said Ms Munster.

“People do not expect to be allowed drive on green areas in residential estates, and we are bringing other vehicles in line with this.”