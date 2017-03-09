Dáil agrees new terms of reference for ‘Grace’ investigation

The Dáil has unanimously agreed expanded terms of reference for the commission of investigation into the alleged abuse of an intellectually disabled woman known as “Grace” at a foster home in the southeast.

“Grace” was left at the home for 13 years, despite repeated allegations of sexual abuse.

Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath told the House on Thursday that the expanded terms of reference would cover “any deliberate suppression or attempted suppression of material” by the HSE.

Mr McGrath also confirmed the commission’s terms of reference will now include 46 other children in the care of the same foster family.

The 46 include children who were in private placement at the foster home and who continued to visit it until 2015.

Earlier on Thursday, Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald had told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that HSE director general Tony O’Brien had given “bogus” information to the committee in February, when he said HSE staff who in 1996 overturned a decision to remove “Grace” from the foster home were no longer working in the public service.

Media reports subsequently suggested that one of the officials who worked on the case was now working for Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

Mr McGrath said he was aware of the concerns raised at the PAC on Thursday morning about the HSE’s appearance before the committee to discuss the “Grace” case.

He said the investigation would include “any deliberate suppression or attempted suppression of material” related to the foster home, particularly between July 2009 and March 2015.

He said this would cover the PAC’s concerns about the HSE’s actions.

Mr McGrath withdrew the initial terms of reference earlier this week following objections from the Opposition that they were too narrow and restrictive.

He insisted that it was “always my intention that there would be a second phase of this commission.

“Nobody was to be excluded, but the initial focus was always going to be on ‘Grace’ because she spent so long in the home.”

Senior counsel Marjorie Farrelly will conduct the commission and will bring her report on “Grace”’s case to the Government within 12 months.

Fianna Fáil spokeswoman on disability issues Margaret Murphy O’Mahony said on Thursday that her party had accepted the new terms of reference following a meeting she and party colleague John McGuinness had had with Mr McGrath.

She said there was a need for the investigation to cover all those living in the house and not just “Grace” herself.

Ms Murphy O’Mahony said the new terms gave clarity.

She said the chair of the commission was satisfied that the new terms would give her flexibility to address the issues properly.

“The new terms provide more definition and that is welcome.”

‘Greater clarity’

Sinn Féin spokesman on disability issues Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin said the new terms introduced greater clarity.

He said there should now be no further delay in the commencement of the commission’s work.

He said he was anxious that a “bright light is shone in all the dark places for ‘Grace’ and others”.

Mr O Caolain said the investigation had to examine not just the foster home, but the local services, the South-Eastern Health Board, the HSE, gardaí and the Ministers involved in the case.

“I don’t only expect exposure, I expect appropriate action, including, where appropriate, criminal prosecution,” he said.

He also called for a wider investigation of the South-Eastern Health Board and its successors, saying: “We should not be naive to think it was confined to one area.”

Mr Ó Caoláin said his own brother Declan is intellectually disabled and in a care home.

He said every relative of a person in care was entitled to the necessary assurances that they were being properly looked after.