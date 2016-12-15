Dáil adjourns after angry exchanges over rental strategy

The Dáil adjourned until the afternoon on Thursday to allow its business committee meet to schedule the day’s Dáil work, following a heated row about the Government’s withdrawal of legislation on its rental strategy.

This followed the breakdown in talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil late on Wednesday over the 4 per cent cap on rent.

The withdrawal was announced by Government Chief Whip Regina Doherty and drew an angry response from the Opposition.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin proposed the House be suspended for 45 minutes, but Labour leader Brendan Howlin demanded debate on the legislation proceed.

A vote was the called on Mr Howlin’s amendment. Amid continuing noisy exchanges, Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams sought to intervene.

When he was repeatedly ruled out of order by Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat “The Cope’’ Gallagher, Mr Adams remarked: “New politics, my arse.’’

The Labour amendment to continue the housing debate was defeated by 79 votes to 38.

Labour TD Brendan Ryan said “as a member of the business committee the idea we would go off and discuss this is a joke’’.

The House then agreed to Mr Martin’s proposal for a 45-minute adjournment.

Earlier, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney said the process had been agreed by all parties.

“I flagged the issue that we would probably be dealing with this amendment to the legislation in the last week before Christmas,’’ he added.

“So nobody should be taken by surprise by that.’’

Mr Martin said introducing substantive legislation pertaining to rent certainty at the eleventh hour was “somewhat reckless and, in my view, disrespectful to the House’’.

He said the narrowing of space to get the issue resolved was not necessary.

Mr Howlin said the House’s expectation was that the Planning Development Housing Residential Tenancies Bill, which was to be amended to allow for the Government’s rent proposal, would be before TDs today. It would then go to the Seanad and become law next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposal that we simply not deal with it, or that we might have a revised order later in the day if there is agreement between two parties in this House, is wholly unacceptable,’’ he added.

He said the Bill, to which amendments had been tabled, should be debated and a majority in the House determine what the policy should be.

AAA-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett said there was an expectation that the Bill dealing with the disastrous rental crisis would be considered by the Dáil today.

Mr Coveney said he would not facilitate flawed legislation and implement something not in the country’s interests.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin said Fianna Fáil knew for weeks amendments would be tabled by the Minister.