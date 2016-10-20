Children served sugary food at Crumlin hospital, says Noone

Sick children in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin in Dublin, are being served sugar-laden foods, Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has said.

“Moreover, the person who brought the matter to my attention, a woman whose child is in hospital, could not find anything healthy to eat in the hospital shop or vending machines on the site,’’ she added. “This is shocking as it contravenes recommendations from international health organisations that babies and children under two years should have as close as possible to a zero sugar intake.’’

She said a Seanad debate on childhood obesity was long overdue. Ms Noone said a prominent study by the American Heart Association found strong evidence to support the association of added sugars with an increased cardiovascular disease risk in children.

Research had also shown adding sugar to a baby’s food increased sweet cravings and instilled a dependency at a young age: “As the baby grows, he or she will eat sugary foods ahead of others, leading to obesity and many other illnesses.”

Obesity and diabetes

Ms Noone said high sugar in baby food also significantly increased risk of tooth decay. “It is very depressing to think of a child having his or her milk teeth removed because of a sugary diet. Obviously, it naturally increases the incidence of obesity and diabetes in future years.’’

She said the irony relating to Crumlin hospital was sick children were being served disease-inducing sugary foods in a State health facility while a large sugar awareness poster was hanging in its corridors.

“It is all well and good to announce we are going to have healthy eating and a healthy approach in our hospitals,’’ she added. “However, that is very superficial if we are actually going to serve pasta with sugary tomato sauce on it to our children while they are sick in hospital.’’